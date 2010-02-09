IOGraph — is an application that turns mouse movements into modern art. The idea is that you have the program running in the background while doing your usual daily stuff at the computer. Go back to IOGraph after a while and grab a nice picture of what you’ve done! It’s fun, useless and totally free!
Or download it for Windows or Mac OS.
It’s simple application. Just push the round button to start.
Minimize IOGraph and forget about it for a while.
Few hours later you’ll get your own piece of art.
Formerly known as MousePath it was made by Moscow designer Anatoly Zenkov to brighten up the routine work. Posting it on Flickr caused informal interest and afterward Anatoly Zenkov and his colleague Andrey Shipilov decided to evolve the app.
But there’s always other important things to do. You can aid the development process. That’s right! Any donation will show us your interest in the project and rise its importance.
3 hours in Photoshop
1 hour of gaming
4 hours in Eclipse
4 hours in Photoshop
4 hours in Photoshop
1 hour of Facebook
15 hours of browsing
12 hours in Photoshop
Designer and programmer. Created IOGraph prototype in a fit of procrastination.
Web developer, civil engineer and musician too. Tests and brags about IOGraph, creates and supports the website.
Gizmodo You may have seen these kind of visualzations before; they’re the product of an awesome little program called IOGraph that you can download and mess with yourself.
EPITXT Your computer screen becomes a virtual canvas, albeit one which we create while performing regular tasks and activities.
Design is Philosophy What you get from IOGraphica is a visually stunning image of your mouse behaviour over the recording time period.
FlowingData Really simple. Just start it, let it run, minimize the window, and carry on as usual. In the end, you get this image that looks something like a Pollock.
CreativeApplication.net IOGraphica is an application that tracks your mouse movements and converts them into a single image showing all the paths you have made with your mouse.
Bits, The New York Times Blog If you’ve ever wondered about the flow of your mouse around your computer screen, a free downloadable application, called “mouse pointer track,” can help you follow these esoteric movements and turn them into a fascinating blur between art and information.
IOGraph
V 1.0.1
IOGraph
V 0.9
MousePath
V 0.2
MousePath
V 0.1
MousePath
Source code
NO SPYWARE, NO ADWARE, NO VIRUSES.
We’ve added colours, fixed the
We’ve created an awesome new interface. And that’s not all.
Now we save the output image, with a 1 by 1 proportion.
The original program that gained popularity known as MousePath.
Looking for the source code? Here it is! Made with Java and Processing.
We guarantee that IOGraph is safe. Softpedia can confirm it!
That’s really simple. “I” stands for input, “O” stands for output. And “Graph” comes from Greek “γραφικoς” which means drawing or painting. And here we are — IOGraph made by IOGraphica.
Well, like anything in the interweb, you share it, post in your blog, suggest to a bored friend, mention our website as a place where you’ve found IOGraph and basically — enjoy.
Only with our written/e-mail permission. Get in touch with us and we’ll sort that out.
Whilst lines obviously represent the mouse movement, dots and circles around them represent the amount of time the mouse was not moving. The longer the mouse is not touched, the more the dots and circles diameter. The main reason for having them on canvas is to enhance the expression.
IOGraph is written in Java and uses it’s native functional. In the name of security reasons and for your data to be safe, hooking up to clicks outside the application window is forbidden. So the answer is “No”.
This feature is planned to be and surely will be in future versions of IOGraph.
The best way to support us is of course your donations. That is true. When someone donates a coin in our name, it’s really embarrassing for us to delay the features we are trying to implement.
IOGraph users have sent a lot of interesting features ideas, so that’s why have vector export, export of the data in numbers, IOGraphs social sharing, setting the application icon to system tray, autosaving images to sequence, showing the application status in the icon and creating a number of filters to enhance the output image — all of that is our future features list. If you have any interesting idea or a feature you’d like to be implemented in IOGraph (which is not in the list already) feel free to send us an e-mail with it.
IOGraph 0.9.x can be closed without asking to save the produced image using any imaginable method: hot keys, close button, menu item. This issue is fixed in version 1.0.
IOGraph V1.0.0 doesn’t recording mouse moves when it’s minimized by user.
If IOGraph interface do not respond to any click you need to install latest Java update from Apple. This one is fine.
If you cannnot find the answer you are looking for, feel free to contact us via info@iographica.com.